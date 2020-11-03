Bianca Andreescu says she's '100 per cent' playing Australian Open

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she's feeling great and fully expects to play in January's Australian Open.

"I wouldn't say I'm ready tomorrow to play a match, because I'm taking it step by step," Andreescu said in an interview with Tennis Major.com. "Maybe in a couple weeks I'll be good. But I'm waiting for 2021, that's going to be the year."

When asked whether she will be ready for the Australian Open, Andreescu responded "yes, 100 per cent."

The 2019 U.S. Open champion suffered a knee injury last October while competing in the WTA Finals. That injury, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, has kept the 20-year-old from playing any competitive matches this year. In September, shortly before the rescheduled French Open was played, she announced she would be shutting herself down for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics," Andreescu said at the time. "I want to use this time to focus my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever."

The Australian Open is currently scheduled to be played from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2.