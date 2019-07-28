Ramos-Vinolas beats No. 455 Stebe in Swiss Open final

Tennis-Ramos-Vinolas-hits-return-shot

Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain hits a forehand shot. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Albert Ramos-Vinolas ended 455th-ranked Cedrik-Marcel Stebe’s charmed run to the Swiss Open final, winning the title match 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

Stebe was the lowest-ranked finalist on the ATP tour for a decade, and came to the Alpine resort of Gstaad without a match win since 2017.

The 31-year-old Ramos-Vinolas got his second career title without dropping a set all week. The clay-court specialist’s previous title was in 2016 at Bastad, Sweden.

A rain-delayed start Sunday gave Stebe extra time to recover from back-to-back three-set wins on Saturday in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The 28-year-old German had two surgeries last year on his right wrist, and also missed the 2014 season due to injuries.

The previously lowest-ranked men’s finalist was No. 866 Raemon Sluiter, who was runner-up at the ‘s-Hertogenbosch grass-court event in 2009.

More from Sportsnet
Tennis-Nikoloz-hits-return-shot
Basilashvili beats Rublev to win Hamburg for 2nd consecutive year
Associated Press
World No. 1 Djokovic, No. 12 del Potro withdraw from Rogers Cup
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.