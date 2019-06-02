Roger Federer eases into quarterfinals of French Open

PARIS — Roger Federer still has not dropped a set at the French Open and eased into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win against unseeded Argentine Leonardo Mayer.

With temperatures reaching 88 Fahrenheit (31 Celsius) on a sun-soaked centre court, the third-seeded Federer was rarely troubled in beating Mayer for the fourth time in four meetings.

After dropping his serve to lose the second set, Mayer angrily swiped the ball away and was given a code violation warning for ball abuse.

It was the second time Federer has beaten Mayer at a Grand Slam– the other also coming in straight sets, in the first round of the U.S. Open in 2015.

That was also the last year Federer played at Roland Garros, before taking the decision to skip clay entirely until returning to the surface this year.

Four years ago, Federer lost in the quarterfinals to Swiss countryman Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Now he could get a chance to make amends, since he next faces either Wawrinka or rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Federer in the fourth round at this year’s Australian Open.

Federer is chasing a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title. He won his only French Open in 2009.

2 p.m.

Petra Martic has followed up her win over second-seeded Karolina Pliskova by rallying past Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 31st-seeded Martic had entered with an 0-4 record in the fourth round at majors — first reaching the last 16 at Roland Garros seven years ago.

The Croatian says, "I waited for this moment so, so long I don’t even want to know how long."

With both players trading moon balls late in the tense third set, Martic ran down a drop shot and responded with a forehand winner up the line to break for a 5-4 lead, then converted her first match point in the next game.

Martic says, "It didn’t look good at times. … But thank God I stayed there and it paid off."

Martic next faces Vondrousova.

Also advancing was 26th-seeded Johanna Konta, who beat 23rd-seeded Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4. Konta’s quarterfinal opponent will be either 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza or 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

While Konta had reached two Grand Slam semifinals, at the Australian Open in 2016 and at Wimbledon in 2017, she had never been past the first round at Roland Garros in four previous appearances.