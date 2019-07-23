Thiem beats Cuevas to reach second round at Hamburg Open

Dominic Thiem. (Christophe Ena/AP)

HAMBURG — French Open finalist Dominic Thiem beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (3) Tuesday to reach the second round of the Hamburg European Open.

The top-seeded Thiem broke Cuevas in the Uruguayan’s first service game of each set, but struggled to press his advantage before closing out the match in 1 hour 42 minutes.

It was Thiem’s 250th career tour-level win and set up a second-round meeting with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Also, fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili beat qualifier Hugo Dellien 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour, and will next face Juan Ignacio Londero.

Seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff had 10 aces as he eased past Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-3.

More from Sportsnet
Chardy beats fellow Frenchman Paire in first round at Hamburg
Associated Press
isner-crosby
Isner wins Hall of Fame tourney on Newport's hot grass
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.