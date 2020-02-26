Top-ranked Djokovic, Tsitsipas reach Dubai quarterfinals

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and remain unbeaten in 2020.
Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set and went 4-0 up in the second before wrapping up the win in 59 minutes. The Serb is 15-0 this year, including six wins at the ATP Cup and his run to the Australian Open title.
“It was a great performance,” Djokovic said. “I enjoyed the way I played, coming out with the right focus and tactics.”
Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who beat Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4.
Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (1), 6-4 to set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff, who needed just 39 minutes to ease past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0.
Third-seeded Gael Monfils of France took his winning streak to 11 matches by ousting qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-1, 6-2. Monfils is coming off victories at Rotterdam and Montpellier.
He will face fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who ousted No. 8 Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-4.