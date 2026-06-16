Canada's Leylah Fernandez was upset 6-4, 7-6 (1) by Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in first-round action Friday at the Nottingham Open.

Fernandez, seeded second at the WTA 205 grass-court event, had seven aces, but she hit into four double-faults and was broken three times.

Sonmez evened her career record against Fernandez at 1-1.

Fernandez came out on top earlier this year when she beat Sonmez in three sets at the clay-court Stuttgart Open.

The 23-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que., saw her season record drop to 11-17.