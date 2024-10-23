Canada’s Stakusic, Marino advance to quarterfinals at Abierto Tampico

Canada's Marina Stakusic hits a return to Erika Andreeva, of Russia, at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Chris Young/CP)

Two Canadians are finding success in Mexico at a lower-level WTA Tour tournament.

Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont. and Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino both earned spots in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Tampico with upset victories on Wednesday.

Stakusic, 19, topped No. 7 seed Robin Montgomery of the U.S. 6-4, 7-6 (5), while Marino, 33, downed No. 3 seed Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The event is a WTA Tour 125 tournament, the lowest designation among tour-level tournaments.

Marino is ranked second in Canada and 118th in the world, while Stakusic is third in the country at No. 140.

Marino is coming off a tournament title at the Calgary National Bank Challenger.

Stakusic won two qualifying matches in Mexico to earn a spot in the main draw, where she has reeled off two more victories.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.