Canada’s Stakusic, Marino advance to quarterfinals at Abierto Tampico

Two Canadians are finding success in Mexico at a lower-level WTA Tour tournament.

Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont. and Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino both earned spots in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Tampico with upset victories on Wednesday.

Stakusic, 19, topped No. 7 seed Robin Montgomery of the U.S. 6-4, 7-6 (5), while Marino, 33, downed No. 3 seed Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The event is a WTA Tour 125 tournament, the lowest designation among tour-level tournaments.

Marino is ranked second in Canada and 118th in the world, while Stakusic is third in the country at No. 140.

Marino is coming off a tournament title at the Calgary National Bank Challenger.

Stakusic won two qualifying matches in Mexico to earn a spot in the main draw, where she has reeled off two more victories.