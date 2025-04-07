Canadians Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovlaov are out of the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament after losing their first-round matches Monday.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, who was seeded 16th at the clay-court tournament, lost 7-6 (5), 6-3 to German qualifier Daniel Altmaier.
Altmaier came back from down an early break in the second set, then fought off triple break point in the final game to improve to 2-0 against Auger-Aliassime.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., fell 6-3, 7-6 (5) to American Marcos Giron.
Giron won the final three points of the second-set tiebreaker, including match point on return, to improve to 3-1 against Shapovalov.
Shapovalov had six aces to Giron's one, but also committed four double-faults to none for Giron.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.