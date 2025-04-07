Canadians Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovlaov are out of the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament after losing their first-round matches Monday.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, who was seeded 16th at the clay-court tournament, lost 7-6 (5), 6-3 to German qualifier Daniel Altmaier.

Altmaier came back from down an early break in the second set, then fought off triple break point in the final game to improve to 2-0 against Auger-Aliassime.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., fell 6-3, 7-6 (5) to American Marcos Giron.

Giron won the final three points of the second-set tiebreaker, including match point on return, to improve to 3-1 against Shapovalov.