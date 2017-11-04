Blue Jays formally decline Jose Bautista’s $17-million mutual option

We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* backButton *}
{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* name *}
{* email *}
{* postalCode *}
{* gender *}
{* birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to Sportsnet.ca newsletters
Sportsnet 590 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly updates on contests, events, and information
Sportsnet 590 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from SPORTSNET 590 The FAN and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 590 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 590 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
Sportsnet 960 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly Updates for live shows and play by play of games, and ongoing contests
Sportsnet 960 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from Sportsnet 960 and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 960 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 960 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
Sportsnet 650 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly updates on contests, events, and information
Sportsnet 650 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from SPORTSNET 650 and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 650 - Breaking Sports Alerts
Be the first to know all the breaking Vancouver sports news
Sportsnet 650 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 650 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
Loading newsletters
By clicking Confirm Account, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* public_profileBlurb *}
Display Name:
{* public_displayName *}
{* public_name *}
{* public_gender *}
{* public_birthdate *}
{* public_emailAddress *}
{* public_address *}
{* public_phoneNumber *}
Updating your profile data...
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
An error has occurred while trying to update your details. Please
contact us.
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!
{* loginWidget *}
Or
Welcome back,
!
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* socialRegistration_firstName *}
{* socialRegistration_lastName *}
{* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* socialRegistration_displayName *}
{* socialRegistration_postalCode *}
{* socialRegistration_gender *}
{* socialRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to Sportsnet.ca newsletters
Sportsnet 590 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly updates on contests, events, and information
Sportsnet 590 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from SPORTSNET 590 The FAN and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 590 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 590 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
Sportsnet 960 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly Updates for live shows and play by play of games, and ongoing contests
Sportsnet 960 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from Sportsnet 960 and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 960 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 960 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
Sportsnet 650 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly updates on contests, events, and information
Sportsnet 650 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from SPORTSNET 650 and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 650 - Breaking Sports Alerts
Be the first to know all the breaking Vancouver sports news
Sportsnet 650 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 650 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* backButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #registrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}
{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}
{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to Sportsnet.ca newsletters
Sportsnet 590 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly updates on contests, events, and information
Sportsnet 590 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from SPORTSNET 590 The FAN and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 590 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 590 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
Sportsnet 960 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly Updates for live shows and play by play of games, and ongoing contests
Sportsnet 960 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from Sportsnet 960 and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 960 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 960 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
Sportsnet 650 - Weekly Newsletter
Weekly updates on contests, events, and information
Sportsnet 650 - Promotions
Send me promotions, surveys and info from SPORTSNET 650 and other Rogers brands.
Sportsnet 650 - Breaking Sports Alerts
Be the first to know all the breaking Vancouver sports news
Sportsnet 650 - It's Your Birthday!
Send me a special email on my birthday.
Sportsnet 650 - From Our Partners
Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* createAccountButton *}
{* /registrationForm_radio_2 *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Password has been successfully updated.
{* newPasswordForm *}
{* newpassword *}
{* newpasswordConfirm *}
{* /newPasswordForm *}
Thank you for verifying your email address.
Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
You may have created a profile with another
Rogers Media brand
that can be used to log into this site.
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
{* loginWidget *}