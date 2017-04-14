Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez: Blue Jays should panic

As the losses continue to pile up for the Toronto Blue Jays, the “P” word has started to float around on social media by fans of the team.

Add Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez to the collection of people who think the Blue Jays should be in panic mode right now.

Martinez, who starred for the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox during his 18-year major-league career, regularly appears as a studio analyst for MLB Network and was active on Twitter Thursday, sharing thoughts on the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton, among other topics.

With Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles, Toronto dropped to 1-8 on the season and ranks among baseball’s worst offensive teams in several categories. It’s the worst start to a season in franchise history and things could get tougher with the possibility of a stint on the disabled list for Josh Donaldson.

On Thursday night Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin told media that his teammates are trying to stay positive.

"It’s the only thing we can do," Martin said. "We’re trying to pick each other up. I can’t really give you an example of a conversation. But guys care about each other here. That’s one thing we’ve got going for our team. I can’t say that for all the teams I’ve been on. We’re a tight group, family-like, we want to win together, and if we lose, we lose together. It’s going to be a lot of guys trying to encourage each other and trying to keep positive, even when it seems impossible."