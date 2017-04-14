Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez: Blue Jays should panic

Martinez, who starred for the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox during his 18-year major-league career, regularly appears as a studio analyst for MLB Network and was active on Twitter Thursday, sharing thoughts on the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton, among other topics.
With Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles, Toronto dropped to 1-8 on the season and ranks among baseball’s worst offensive teams in several categories. It’s the worst start to a season in franchise history and things could get tougher with the possibility of a stint on the disabled list for Josh Donaldson.
"It’s the only thing we can do," Martin said. "We’re trying to pick each other up. I can’t really give you an example of a conversation. But guys care about each other here. That’s one thing we’ve got going for our team. I can’t say that for all the teams I’ve been on. We’re a tight group, family-like, we want to win together, and if we lose, we lose together. It’s going to be a lot of guys trying to encourage each other and trying to keep positive, even when it seems impossible."