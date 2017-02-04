Calgary Flames practise outdoors at Central Park

Apparently unimpressed by all those boring indoor arenas, the Calgary Flames decided to have their practice in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday.

The Flames are in town for Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New York Rangers, and had some fun at the outdoor Lasker Rink.

It resulted in some rather pretty pictures on what was a sunny day in 0 C weather.

Calgary has ample reason to be in a good mood.

An overtime win over New Jersey gave the team three straight victories coming into the Big Apple.