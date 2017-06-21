Ducks’ Ryan Kesler could be sidelined five months with hip injury

Ryan Kesler‘s hip injury is expected to take longer to heal than originally anticipated.

Kesler told NHL.com Tuesday it could take four to five months to recover from off-season hip surgery. He had the surgery to remove bone fragments earlier this month, a procedure that was supposed to keep him sidelined for 12 weeks.

Kesler said he’ll now be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

The 32-year-old centre is a finalist for the Selke Trophy for the NHL’s top defensive forward. He had 22 goals and 58 points this past season.