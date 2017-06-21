Ducks’ Ryan Kesler could be sidelined five months with hip injury

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) could be sidelined longer than originally anticipated. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Ryan Kesler‘s hip injury is expected to take longer to heal than originally anticipated.

Kesler told NHL.com Tuesday it could take four to five months to recover from off-season hip surgery. He had the surgery to remove bone fragments earlier this month, a procedure that was supposed to keep him sidelined for 12 weeks.

Kesler said he’ll now be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

The 32-year-old centre is a finalist for the Selke Trophy for the NHL’s top defensive forward. He had 22 goals and 58 points this past season.

