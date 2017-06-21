Islanders trade Grabovski, Bischoff, pair of picks to Golden Knights

The New York Islanders traded forward Mikhail Grabovski, defenceman Jake Bischoff, a 2017 first-round draft pick and a 2019 second-round selection to the Vegas Golden Knights for expansion considerations.

This trade helped steer Vegas away from selecting unprotected Islanders players like Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Josh Bailey, Ryan Strome and Calvin de Haan among others.

Goalie Jean-Francois Berube was the player the Golden Knights selected in the Expansion Draft.

The first-rounder will be the 15th overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, which takes place Friday in Chicago.

Grabovski had 25 points in 59 games with the Islanders in 2015-16 but did not play this past season as he deals with the effects of a concussion he suffered in March 2016. Grabovski has one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $5 million.

Bischoff, a seventh-round pick of the Islanders from 2012, recently finished a four-year career at the University of Minnesota. He also played six games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2016-17.