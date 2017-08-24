Report: Former Penguins, Ducks defenceman Despres signs in KHL

Former Anaheim Ducks defenceman Simon Despres has signed in the KHL. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Defenceman Simon Despres is joining Slovan of the KHL on a one-year deal according to a report out of Russia.

Despres, 26, appeared in one game with the Anaheim Ducks this past season while he battled a concussion. In June the Ducks bought out the remaining four years of a five year contract that was set to pay him $18.5 million.

Originally, a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, Despres appeared in 193 NHL games with the Penguins and Ducks, scoring six goals and 43 points.

More from Sportsnet
Former Canadien Andrei Markov has assist in KHL debut
Sportsnet Staff
Mats Sundin gives advice to NHL players about retirement
Mike Johnston