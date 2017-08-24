Report: Former Penguins, Ducks defenceman Despres signs in KHL

Defenceman Simon Despres is joining Slovan of the KHL on a one-year deal according to a report out of Russia.

Despres, 26, appeared in one game with the Anaheim Ducks this past season while he battled a concussion. In June the Ducks bought out the remaining four years of a five year contract that was set to pay him $18.5 million.

Originally, a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, Despres appeared in 193 NHL games with the Penguins and Ducks, scoring six goals and 43 points.