Report: Vegas Golden Knights expected to name Gerard Gallant as first head coach

The Vegas Golden Knights are expected to name their first ever head coach on Thursday, and it’s expected to be Gerard Gallant.

Owner Bill Foley revealed information that the team would name its first head coach in an interview on Wednesday.

It would be yet another piece to the puzzle as the NHL’s 31st franchise prepares for its inaugural season in the fall.

There were no shortage of coaching options out there including the recently fired Darryl Sutter, Lindy Ruff, Tom Rowe and Willie Desjardins. Gallant was let go earlier in the season by the Florida Panthers, after guiding that team to its best-ever regular season a year ago.

Vegas currently has one player on its roster -- forward Reid Duke -- with an expansion draft taking place from June 18–20.