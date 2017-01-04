Vancouver Canucks claim Reid Boucher off waivers from Devils

The Vancouver Canucks claimed forward Reid Boucher off waivers, the second team to do so this week.

Boucher was waived by the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday after they claimed him from the Nashville Predators on Monday.

The 23-year-old was originally drafted by the Devils in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He showed some promise in 2015-2016 when he registered 19 points in 39 games (eight goals, 11 assists).

Since then he has been struggling at the NHL level, so the Devils have been trying to send him down to their AHL affiliate for developmental purposes.

But it's proven to be harder said than done.

On Dec. 3 the Devils first tried to send him down and placed him on waivers. The Predators claimed him from New Jersey and held on to him until they put them on waivers on Sunday.

New Jersey claimed him back on Monday, but could not send him straight to the Albany Devils as there was interest from another team. They put him on waivers on Tuesday in another attempt to get him to the AHL, but the Canucks snatched him up on Wednesday.

In 12 games split between the Devils and the Predators this season, he has registered one goal and two assists.