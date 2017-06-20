Winnipeg Jets 2017 NHL Draft preview

One of the more patient teams in the league — sometimes frustratingly so — the Winnipeg Jets have quietly been building through the draft. Five of the eight first-round picks made by Kevin Cheveldayoff are contributing to the NHL team while two others, Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic, were the top two scorers for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose so they may not be far off from joining the Jets. Logan Stanley, a six-foot-seven defenceman taken with Winnipeg’s second first-rounder in 2016, is more of a long-term project.

Picking 13th overall in 2017 in what should be one of the more unpredictable drafts in years, the Jets will be after the best player available, whoever that is. Given their recent record in the first round, it’s a good bet their pick will be a key piece on the team in a few years.

Beyond that, the Jets need to hit on some of their later round picks. Adam Lowry (third round), Connor Hellebuyck (fifth round) and Andrew Copp (fourth round) are NHLers already, while Michael Spacek (fourth round), Tucker Poolman (fifth round) and Sami Niku (seventh round) are a few intriguing prospects coming to the AHL. Winnipeg is doing a great job of reversing the miserable post-first-round drafting trend of the Atlanta Thrashers.

2017 Draft Picks

13

43

74

105

136

167

198

211

TOP THREE PROSPECTS CURRENTLY IN THE SYSTEM

Kyle Connor, LW: The 17th overall pick in 2015, Connor’s 25 goals on just 52 AHL games led the team. A goal-scorer at every level he’s played, Connor got a 20-game taste of NHL action last season and will get a long look in camp this spring. Another exciting young talent to be added to the core.

Jack Roslovic, C: Like Connor, Roslovic made the move from NCAA hockey to the pros after one year and led the Moose with 48 points in 65 games. The two together made for an explosive combination at times. Roslovic will also get a look in camp however, with the Jets making Tobias Enstrom available to Vegas and protecting another depth forward, there’s one less spot up front on next year’s roster.

Eric Comrie, G: His save percentages in two AHL seasons don’t jump off the page (.906 and .907), but the Moose lack defensive depth and the 21-year-old has been good and relatively stable despite that. Hellebuyck has priority, but Comrie is Winnipeg’s second “goalie of the future.”

TWO PLAYERS WHO MAY BE AVAILABLE IN ROUND 1

Juuso Valimaki, D, Tri-City Americans (WHL): A six-foot-two, smooth-skating, left-shot defenceman who models his game after Victor Hedman would be a welcome addition to Winnipeg’s organization. Made huge strides on offence, nearly doubling his point total and tripling his goal total.

Timothy Liljegren, D, Rogle (Sweden): In a way, he could be this year’s Jakob Chychrun, a highly rated D prospect who tumbled down the rankings all year. Once second to only Nolan Patrick, Liljegren is a great-skating defenceman with huge offensive upside and if he does end up falling all the way to 13, he’s well worth taking that chance on.

BEST 13th OVERALL PICKS IN NHL HISTORY

Craig Janney, 1986: Playmaking centre with 751 points in 760 games, Janney made two Cup Finals with the Bruins and had a career-best 106 points in 1992-93.

Derek Morris, 1996: Longevity is key. Played 1,107 career games, although his longest playoff run was a trip to the conference final with Arizona in 2012. A dressing room leader.

Dustin Brown, 2003: May be fizzling now and certainly overpaid, but Brown was a consistent scorer for the Kings in his prime and captained the team to two Stanley Cups.

OTHER NOTABLE PICKS AT 13th OVERALL

• Vancouver Canucks picked Mattias Ohlund 13th overall in 1994.

• Hartford Whalers picked Jean-Sebastien Giguere 13th overall in 1995.

• Washington Capitals picked Alexander Semin 13th overall in 2002.

WORST 13th OVERALL PICKS IN NHL HISTORY

David Quinn, 1984: Never played an NHL game after leaving Boston University and didn’t even get an AHL point in 19 games. Played one IHL season with the Cleveland Lumberjacks before turning to coaching. Currently the head coach of Boston University.

Joel Savage, 1988: Sabres picked him after a point-per-game season, but he only ever played three NHL games. Most of his career was spent in Germany and Switzerland.

Marek Zagrapan, 2005: After scoring 169 points in 118 QMJHL games, Zagrapan spent three years in the AHL before heading to the KHL. Never played in the NHL. This season he scored 36 points in 54 games to lead Poprad in the Slovak league.

JETS’ HISTORY OF PICKING 13th OVERALL

Winnipeg selected Josh Morrissey 13th in 2013, who spent two more years in the WHL and spent one season in the AHL before joining the Jets as a rookie this past season. One of the key young players for the team’s future.