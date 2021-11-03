Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted in second round in Paris

Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the running for a spot in the year-end ATP Finals after the Canadian lost 6-3, 7-5 to German lucky loser Dominik Koepfer in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, struggled with his serve, winning only 35 per cent of points on his second serve while also recording eight double faults.

Kopefer finished the match with his fourth break on Auger-Aliassime.

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini have already qualified for the ATP Finals. Auger-Aliassime was one of several players bidding for one of the last two spots.