Montreal's Gabriel Diallo is out of the Madrid Open after withdrawing from his second-round match at the Masters-level clay court tournament with an injury.

Diallo was trailing Friday's match 7-5, 3-3 to Danish qualifier Elmer Moller when he pulled out of the competition.

The move came shortly after Diallo had called a medical timeout.

Diallo scored a break on Moller once play resumed and was up double break point with a chance to go up 4-2 in the second set, but he retired after Moller came back to hold.

Diallo, who was seeded 32nd at the event, had a bye in the first round.