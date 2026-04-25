Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime won his opening match Saturday at the Madrid Open tennis tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, the third seed, defeated Lithuanian Vilius Gaubas 6-3, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime will face Belgian Alexander Blockx on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime fired seven aces in his opening win while registering no double-faults. He also converted on two-of-five break opportunities.

Gaubus had three aces and a double-fault in the match.

But Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Norway's Nicolai Budkov Kjaer. The Norwegian finished with four service breaks in six opportunities in the contest.

In women's action, Canada's Leylah Fernandez rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over American Iva Jovic. The 24th-seeded Fernandez converted all five of her service-break chances while Jovic, the 15th seed, earned three breaks in eight opportunities.