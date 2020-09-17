Osaka says she’s out of French Open with injured hamstring

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Marie Bouzkova in the first round at the Australian Open. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

PARIS — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured left hamstring.

Osaka joins defending champion Ash Barty in skipping the French Open, which opens on Sept. 27 in Paris.

Osaka, who is ranked No. 3, hurt the hamstring last month at the Western & Southern Open, also in New York, and withdrew from that tournament’s final because of it, then wore heavy tape during the U.S. Open.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to play the French Open this year,” Osaka said on Twitter. “My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have time to prepare for the clay — these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time.”

Osaka would not have been a favourite on the clay surface. The U.S. Open title was her third major tournament title.

More from Sportsnet
Fed Cup changes name to honour tennis great Billie Jean King
Associated Press
eugenie-bouchard
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard serves reminder of what she’s capable of
Ben Lewis

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.