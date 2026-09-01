NEW YORK — Even Coco Gauff had to applaud a couple times when her opponent hit some nifty shots.

There was the ball that Zeynep Sonmez tracked down deep in the corner and hit down the line on the run. There was a volley with unusual spin that just cleared the net for another point.

Many of the rest of the highlights belonged to Gauff.

The No. 4 seed opened her quest for a second US Open title on Tuesday by beating Sonmez 6-3, 6-4, regaining control of midway through the second set after her opponent from Turkey picked up her play.

“I know that I can raise my level if I need to do and I like to challenge my opponent to let them keep up the level the whole match,” Gauff said. “And if they do, I clap my hands and I walk off court with my head held high.”

Instead, she's walking into a second-round match against either Paula Badosa or Daria Kasatkina.

No. 17 Alex Eala, men’s No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev and Gael Monfils, playing on his 40th birthday, were scheduled later Tuesday.

Gauff was battling serving woes when she arrived in Flushing Meadows last year and began working with a new coach on the eve of the tournament. There wasn't time to fix her problems and Gauff had to battle though a rocky opener before getting easily ousted by Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

Gauff returned this year with the confidence and momentum of a serious contender, winning the title in Cincinnati after semifinal runs at Wimbledon and Toronto.

She also won the hard-court tournament in Cincinnati in 2023 before going on to become the first American teenager to win the US Open title since Serena Williams in 1999, topping Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Cobolli and Sakkari make dramatic afternoon comebacks

Flavio Cobolli rallied from two sets down to avoid an early upset on the men’s side, and his wasn't even the most dramatic comeback Tuesday.

Maria Sakkari fell behind 6-2, 4-0 once she was finally able to get on the court after the rain stopped, then the No. 32 seed rallied to edge Robin Montgomery 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The two turnarounds provided some rare spirit on a day when some of the busiest people were the ones trying to dry the courts.

“Just kept telling myself that everything is possible and just try to get myself in a good place mentally and just try to be a little bit more positive, try to make more balls, get myself into the match,” said Sakkari, who reached the U.S. Open and Wimbledon semifinals in 2021. “Because, I mean, everyone’s very good in tennis nowadays, but specifically that girl I played today doesn't have the experience that I do. So I just told myself, let’s try and hang in there, try and make more balls, and it worked.”

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva and 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz had smooth sailing into the second round, unlike some of the other close calls after a rainy morning.

Cobolli, the No. 5 seed and French Open runner-up, beat Francisco Comesana 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, finishing his match that lasted 4 hours, 12 minutes not long after some sun had broken through the clouds and allowed play to start on all the outside courts.

Cobolli made his first career two-set comeback to avoid joining No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 10 Arthur Fils among early losers in a men's draw that was already missing top-ranked Jannik Sinner, Cobolli's fellow Italian who was unable to play in the tournament because of a right knee injury.

He said he took a bathroom break after the second set and decided to change everything he was wearing.

“In Grand Slams it’s never done. You have to fight until the last point,” Cobolli said.

Fritz, the No. 9 seed, rolled to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 18-year-old fellow American Darwin Blanch. Andreev beat Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-2.

Rain delays some matches and pushes others back another day

Showers that began Monday night and would possibly be on and off through the middle of the week delayed play on all the outer courts, allowing for action only in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, which have retractable roofs.

Rain returned Tuesday night, again restricting play to two courts and forcing some matches to be postponed until Wednesday.

Madison Keys, the No. 22 seed, beat 19-year-old Alina Korneeva 7-5, 6-4 in the leadoff match in Ashe. The 2017 US Open runner-up was knocked off in the first round last year in Flushing Meadows.

“It’s always tough playing someone young and up and coming, and they’re going after their shots,” Keys said. “And it’s so hard to play a first round of a Grand Slam, so nervous and just wanting to do so well. So, really happy I was able to kind of fight through that and win today.”

Play finally began outdoors in the middle of the afternoon, when No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina beat Thea Frodin 6-3, 6-2. Frodin, a 17-year-old from California, was the body double for actor Demi Singleton, who played Serena Williams, in the 2021 film “King Richard.”