NEW YORK — Aryna Sabalenka had a successful start to her US Open title defence, and then it was Carlos Alcaraz's turn.

Sabalenka beat Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to begin her bid to be the first player to win three straight US Open championships since Serena Williams from 2012-14.

She was followed in Arthur Ashe Stadium by Alcaraz, who won his second US Open title last year. He would be playing his first singles match since April after being sidelined by a right wrist injury.