Pospisil gives Canada early edge against South Korea at Davis Cup

Canada's Vasek Pospisil returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during their Davis Cup tennis match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Bernat Armangue/AP Photo)

Vasek Pospisil has given Canada a 1-0 lead against South Korea in Davis Cup Finals group stage play.

Pospisil beat Hong Seong-chan 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday in the opening match of the best-of-three tie in Valencia, Spain.

The native of Vernon, B.C., rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third set to win.

Canada’s top singles player, Felix Auger-Aliassime, is slated to face Kwon Soonwoo in the second match. A doubles match will follow.

Canada is in Group B with South Korea, Spain and Serbia. The top two countries after the round-robin advance to the Finals in November.

Canada faces Spain on Friday and Serbia on Saturday.

Watch the Canada-South Korea tie on Sportsnet ONE.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.