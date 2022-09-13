Pospisil gives Canada early edge against South Korea at Davis Cup

Vasek Pospisil has given Canada a 1-0 lead against South Korea in Davis Cup Finals group stage play.

Pospisil beat Hong Seong-chan 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday in the opening match of the best-of-three tie in Valencia, Spain.

The native of Vernon, B.C., rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third set to win.

Canada’s top singles player, Felix Auger-Aliassime, is slated to face Kwon Soonwoo in the second match. A doubles match will follow.

Canada is in Group B with South Korea, Spain and Serbia. The top two countries after the round-robin advance to the Finals in November.

Canada faces Spain on Friday and Serbia on Saturday.

Watch the Canada-South Korea tie on Sportsnet ONE.