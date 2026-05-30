Felix Auger-Aliassime is the last Canadian standing in singles play at the French Open.

The No. 4 seed downed No. 31 seed Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1) on Saturday to advance to the round of 16.

With Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic both eliminated and Carlos Alcaraz injured, this might represent one of Auger-Aliassime's best chances to capture a Grand Slam title.

The Montrealer matched a career best at the French Open by reaching the fourth round for the third time. He saved a set point in the third set against Nikishima before taking it to a tiebreaker.

He'll next face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, who was born and raised in Toronto.

Auger-Aliassime had success at Roland-Garros at the 2024 Olympics, finishing fourth in singles and taking a bronze medal in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski.

Meanwhile, Canada's Victoria Mboko bowed out in the third round of women's singles with a three-set loss to Madison Keys of the United States.

Keys prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 over the ninth-seeded Mboko in the clay court Grand Slam tournament.

Mboko from Burlington, Ont., also reached the third round in her French Open debut last year.

The 19-year-old trailed Keys 4-2 in the third set, but worked her way back into contention to get to 5-5.

Mboko had serve to force a tiebreaker, but she was broken by the 19th-seeded Keys in the match that took two and a half hours to complete.

Keys will face 25th-seed Diana Shnaider of Russia in the fourth round.