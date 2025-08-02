TORONTO — Alex Michelsen of the United States reached the quarterfinals of the men's National Bank Open in Toronto with a straight-sets win over countryman Learner Tien.

The 26th-seeded Michelsen swept Tien 6-3, 6-3 in their fourth-round match in the Masters 1000 tennis tournament.

Michelsen continued to roll after ousting third seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy from the tournament in a three-set win earlier in the week.

Top seed Alexander Sverev of Germany was scheduled to face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the featured match at night.

Eighth-seed Casper Ruud of Norway versus Karen Khachanov of Russia was underway at Sobeys Stadium.