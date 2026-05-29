Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani advanced to the third round of the French Open women's doubles tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over China's Qianhui Tang and Russia's Elena Pridankina on Friday.

The fourth seeds served well in the victory, firing five aces and winning 67 per cent of service points.

Dabrowski and Stefani did not commit a double fault and faced just two break points, saving one.

The duo converted three breaks, including one in the final game.

Dabrowski and Stefani will next face the winner of a match between the team of Czechia's Anastasia Detiuc and Russia's Irina Khromacheva and the tandem of Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Quinn Gleason of the United States.