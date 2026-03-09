It took Félix Auger-Aliassime a set to get going, but the 25-year-old Canadian prevailed in an all-Montreal men's singles matchup at the Indian Wells Open on Sunday night.

The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 in a match that took nearly two-and-a-half hours to play.

The 24-year-old Diallo finished with more aces (11-9) and had no double faults compared to Auger-Aliassime's five. But he had 42 unforced errors while Auger-Aliassime had 32.

Auger-Aliassime finished with 28 winners, saved three of four break points and won four of seven break points. Diallo had 20 winners, won one of four break points and saved three of seven break points.

Auger-Aliassime won 10 of 13 net points and 14 of 15 service games, while Diallo only won seven of 15 net points and 11 of 15 service games.