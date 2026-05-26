PARIS — Coco Gauff was involved in a car accident on the way to Roland Garros for the first match of her French Open title defence on Tuesday. She did not appear injured.

“We got in a mini car accident on my way to the site today,” Gauff told TNT Sports with a laugh. “We ran into a (pole). You felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car.

“The car was not drivable. So we ended up taking a taxi,” Gauff added after beating fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0.

Gauff started her match earlier than expected when there was a retirement in another match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“And then right before I went onto court, my dress got stuck, so my physio was in the bathroom trying to help me take it off,” Gauff said. “It was an eventful day. But I feel like whenever that happens, it lets you not think about the match too much. I’m just happy to be here in one piece.”