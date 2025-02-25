Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6(7), 6-7(4), 6-3 during a heated opening-round match Tuesday at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

During a first-set tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime called for a video review due to interference from a ball boy. As the two players chirped across the net, Auger-Aliassime won the review from the chair umpire and the point was replayed.

An unhappy Bublik responded with an underhand serve on the replayed point to score an ace. Bublik raised his arms to the crowd amid a mixed reaction.

After Auger-Aliassime won the set on a Bublik double fault, the 24-year-old from Montreal pointed his fingers to his ear asking the crowd, "Where's the noise now?"

Auger-Aliassime finished with eight aces and five double faults compared to Bublik's 16 aces and seven double faults.

The world No. 21 Auger-Aliassime will face Portugal's Nuno Borges in the second round.