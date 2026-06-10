Canadian tennis stars Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov joined forces for a 6-3, 7-6 (8) win over Czechia's Petr Nouza and Austria's Neil Oberleitner in men's doubles first-round action Wednesday at the Libema Open.

The pair fired 15 aces and overcame a strong service game from Nouza and Oberleitner, who were accurate on 81 per cent of first serves and won 79 per cent of those points.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov took advantage of a rare opportunity when they scored the only break of the match in the first set. Nouza and Oberleitner faced break point just one other time.

The Canadians saved all six break points they faced. They will next face the Dutch team of Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, who rarely plays in doubles events, last teamed with Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., at last year's Halle Open, where they reached the semifinals of the grass-court tournament.

The two players, who came up from the junior ranks at roughly the same time, have spoken in the past about how their friendship off the court gives them chemistry in competition despite the gaps between partnerships.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 4 in the world and seeded first overall in the men's draw, plays his first singles match of the tournament Thursday against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in second-round action.

Shapovalov lost his first-round singles match to Croatia's Marin Cilic on Monday.