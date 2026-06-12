Top-seeded Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime was upset 6-4, 6-3 by Poland's Kamil Majchrzak on Friday in quarterfinal action at the Libema Open.

Majchrzak did not face a break point in the match, while breaking Auger-Aliassime twice in three chances.

Auger-Aliassime entered the event with a career-high world ranking of No. 4, 72 places ahead of Majchrzak.

The 25-year-old Montreal native did enough at the ATP 250 grass-court event to keep that ranking with his second-round win over Marton Fucsovics on Thursday.

The match was the first at the ATP Tour level between the players. Auger-Aliassime beat Majchrzak twice at the Challenger level, including in the final of a 2018 event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Auger-Aliassime and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov pulled out of the men's doubles tournament, resulting in a walkover to the semifinals for Dutch tandem Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp.