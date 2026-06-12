Top-seeded Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime was upset 6-4, 6-3 by Poland's Kamil Majchrzak on Friday in quarterfinal action at the Libema Open.
Majchrzak did not face a break point in the match, while breaking Auger-Aliassime twice in three chances.
Auger-Aliassime entered the event with a career-high world ranking of No. 4, 72 places ahead of Majchrzak.
The 25-year-old Montreal native did enough at the ATP 250 grass-court event to keep that ranking with his second-round win over Marton Fucsovics on Thursday.
The match was the first at the ATP Tour level between the players. Auger-Aliassime beat Majchrzak twice at the Challenger level, including in the final of a 2018 event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Earlier, Auger-Aliassime and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov pulled out of the men's doubles tournament, resulting in a walkover to the semifinals for Dutch tandem Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp.
Griekspoor and van de Zandschulp lost their semifinal 6-3, 7-6 (9) to the fellow Dutchmen David Pel and Sander Arends, who were playing their second match of the day after defeating Montreal's Gabriel Diallo and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-7 in the quarterfinals.