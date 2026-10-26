World No. 7 Félix Auger-Aliassime and veteran Denis Shapovalov will lead Canada at the Davis Cup Final 8 international men's tennis tournament next month in Bologna, Italy.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, and Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., were key contributors to Canada's lone Davis Cup title in 2022.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., and Duncan Chan of Markham, Ont., were also named to Canada's roster Monday for the event, which runs Nov. 24-29.

Canada advanced to the final stage with a 3-1 win over France last month in Quebec City. Shapovalov was not on Canada's roster for that tie, but Auger-Aliassime picked up two singles wins while Draxl opened the competition with an upset of then-No. 32 Arthur Rinderknech.

Canada, ranked eighth, will face fifth-ranked Czechia in the quarterfinals on Nov. 24, with the winner advancing to face either Italy or South Korea in the semifinals.