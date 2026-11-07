PARIS — Gaël Monfils will stay in tennis as captain of France’s Davis Cup team, the national federation said Saturday.

The 40-year-old Monfils retired last month as one of the most popular personalities in the sport among fans and players. He had been expected to finish his career at the Paris Masters this week until it was announced that his marriage to Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina was ending.

He played in the 2014 Davis Cup final and beat Roger Federer to win France’s only point in a 3-1 loss at home to Switzerland.

“It’s a huge pride to become captain of the team,” Monfils said in a statement. “This blue shirt means so much to me.”

France will start its next Davis Cup campaign in February, with Monfils assisted by former players Gilles Simon and Richard Gasquet, the federation said.