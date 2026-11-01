Bianca Andreescu will be packing some extra bling on her trip home from Mexico.

The Mississauga, Ont., player upset top-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in Sunday's women's singles final at the Queretaro Open tennis championship.

The clay court match took two hours six minutes to complete.

Andreescu, who was seeded fourth in the event, earned US$15,500 for the victory. She had little trouble winning the opening set. But the 39-year-old Maria found her game in the second and stormed back. But the 26-year-old Andreescu, who was ranked No. 4 in the world before injuries derailed her rise, regained her composure and fought back in the third set to claim the WTA 125 title.

Andreescu finished the match with four aces, six double faults, 48 unforced errors and 65 winners. Maria had four aces, six double faults, 27 unforced errors and 15 winners.

The Canadian won eight of 12 service games, and six of 12 return games. She also saved five of nine break points.