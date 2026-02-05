Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (3) in second-round men's singles tennis action at the Open Occitanie on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime fired 16 aces and won 82 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Montreal native broke on two of his 10 chances but held a 34-19 advantage on winners.

Wawrinka had five aces but four double faults, won 73 per cent of his first-serve points and broke on one of his four opportunities.

Auger-Aliassime had a bye through the first round as the tournament's top seed.