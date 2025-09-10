LONDON — Two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt has been suspended for two weeks for pushing an anti-doping official.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday that the sanction will be in effect from Sept. 25 until Oct. 7, so as not to be “unduly punitive” on Hewitt by impacting his Davis Cup schedule.

The incident occurred last November after Hewitt, Australia’s captain, pushed a 60-year-old volunteer anti-doping chaperone after his team’s semifinal loss to Italy.

Hewitt denied the charge, pleading self-defence.

The ITIA referred the case to an independent tribunal which upheld the charge of offensive conduct, stating that Hewitt’s actions “did not meet the requirements of self-defense” and that his behavior was “not reasonable and proportionate.”