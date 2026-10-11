SHANGHAI — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev let two match points slip in the second-set tiebreaker before winning 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 against Quentin Halys at the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

Zverev never gave up a break-point chance in a third-round match where the US Open champion needed seven of his own just to break the 48th-ranked Frenchman’s service in the opening game.

Earlier Sunday, US Open finalist Ben Shelton was beaten 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) by 21-year-old Frenchman Arthur Gea in the third round. The third-seeded Shelton, who won his first match in Shanghai on his 24th birthday, saw Gea convert his first match-point chance in the second-set tiebreaker.

Ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur beat Rei Sakamoto 7-6 (6), 6-4 and 26th-seeded Karen Khachanov defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-4.

No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner withdrew from Shanghai this week when he announced he was taking the rest of 2026 off because of a right knee injury.

Zverev is closing in on finished the season as No. 1 for the first time and found himself playing an extra set Sunday.

Twice Halys faced match point while serving in the tiebreaker, saved both, then clinched the set with an overhead volley winner at the net. Zverev regained control of the match by breaking Halys’s first service game of the deciding set.