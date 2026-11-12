Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo will miss the upcoming Davis Cup Final 8 due to injuries.

Tennis Canada says both players have withdrawn from the Nov. 24-29 competition in Bologna, Italy.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., says he sustained an adductor injury earlier this month.

Diallo, who suffered a leg injury last summer, was forced to pull out of a tournament last month when he tried to return. The Montreal player says doctors did not clear him to play at Davis Cup.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., and Keegan Rice of Regina will replace them in the lineup.