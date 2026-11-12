Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani earned a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-5 women's doubles group stage win over China's Hanyu Guo and France's Kristina Mladenovic on Wednesday at the WTA Finals.

Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani moved to 2-0 at the year-end tennis tournament.

They defeated Belgium's Elise Mertens and China's Shuai Zhang on Monday in their opener.

The duo had three aces but seven double faults while converting on four of their 13 break-point chances on Wednesday.

Guo and Mladenovic went without an ace and had three double faults along with breaking on five of their 11 chances.