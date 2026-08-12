MONTREAL — Brandon Nakashima has advanced to the National Bank Open presented by Rogers men’s singles final with a dominant win over teenager Rafael Jodar, a rising star and crowd favourite.

The 28th-seeded American rolled to a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory in Wednesday’s semifinal, earning his first trip to an ATP Masters 1000 final.

Nakashima dictated rallies throughout the match, particularly on serve. The 25-year-old won 68 per cent of his first-service points while putting 85 per cent of his first serves in play on centre court at IGA Stadium.

Jodar landed 59 per cent of his first serves and won just 51 per cent of his second-serve points, losing the match in two hours two minutes. The fiery Spaniard showed his frustration at times, smacking his racket against his head and yelling after errors.

The loss ends a stellar run for the 19-year-old athlete, who also reached the D.C. Open final last week.

Jodar has rapidly climbed the ATP rankings in his first season on tour, posting a 30-13 record. He was No. 11 in the ATP’s live rankings entering Wednesday’s match after cracking the top 100 on March 30.

The match ended with a wild game of long rallies and momentum swings while Nakashima served for the win at 5-4.

Jodar fought to stay alive, forcing four break points, but Nakashima fended off each one. The Spaniard then saved two match points before failing to return Nakashima’s serve on the third.