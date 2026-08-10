Canadians Duncan Chan and Alexis Galarneau saw their impressive run in doubles competition at the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament come to an end with a 6-2, 6-4 quarterfinal loss to Croatia's Mate Pavic and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo on Monday.

Pavic and Arevalo, the third seeds in Montreal, converted 88 per cent of total service points in setting up a semifinal against either French tandem Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti or Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Hungary's Fabian Marozsan. That match was suspended due to rain with the Frenchmen up a set.

Chan, from Markham, Ont., and Galarneau, from Laval, Que., did not have a break point chance against their opponents, while giving up three breaks to Pavic and Arevalo on 11 chances.

The Canadian wild cards defeated the team of German star Alex Zverev and Brazil's Marcelo Melo in the first round before upsetting eighth seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France and Kevin Krawietz of Germany in the second round.

In other doubles action scheduled for Monday, top seeds Henry Patten of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland were set to face Argentines Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Etcheverry, and Brazilians Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos were scheduled to meet seventh seeds Manuel Guinard of France and Guido Andreozzi of Argentina.