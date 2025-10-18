Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the European Open final.

The Montreal native defeated Belgium's Raphael Collignon 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the semifinals of the tennis tournament.

Auger-Aliassime fired eight aces and had just one double fault while winning 78 per cent of his first-serve points.

He also converted on one of his three break-point chances in the one-hour, 45-minute match.

Collignon had five aces but four double faults and did not have a single break-point opportunity in the loss.