Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the European Open final.
The Montreal native defeated Belgium's Raphael Collignon 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the semifinals of the tennis tournament.
Auger-Aliassime fired eight aces and had just one double fault while winning 78 per cent of his first-serve points.
He also converted on one of his three break-point chances in the one-hour, 45-minute match.
Collignon had five aces but four double faults and did not have a single break-point opportunity in the loss.
The second-seeded Auger-Aliassime will face third-seeded Jiri Lehecka of Czechia in the final on Sunday.