OSAKA, Japan — The last remaining seeded player at the WTA's Japan Open is through to Sunday's final — Leylah Fernandez defeated 35-year-old Sorana Cîrstea 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

At 4-4 in the deciding set Saturday, Fernandez broke Cîrstea's serve, then held her own serve in the next game to advance.

The fourth-seeded Canadian player will face either Jaqueline Cristian or 18-year-old Tereza Valentova, a qualifier. Cristian and Valentova played their semifinal later Saturday.

Cristian advanced to the semis when top-seeded Naomi Osaka pulled out with a left leg injury on Friday, giving the Romanian player a walkover in her quarterfinal.

Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, advanced to her eighth career final. Her only run to a semifinal this season came at the WTA 500 D.C. Open, where she defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the final for her fourth WTA singles title.