Felix Auger-Aliassime's run in the Boss Open came to an end during the semifinals.
The 24-year-old from Montreal fell to American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6(5) on Saturday at the grass-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Auger-Aliassime, who was seeded fourth, fired 15 aces and won 81 per cent on first serve with one double fault.
The second-seeded Fritz also had one double fault with 10 aces and winning 86 per cent on first serve.
Auger-Aliassime never faced break point while Fritz converted on one of two attempts.
Fritz awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Germany's Alexander Zverev and American Ben Shelton.
