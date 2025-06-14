Felix Auger-Aliassime's run in the Boss Open came to an end during the semifinals.

The 24-year-old from Montreal fell to American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6(5) on Saturday at the grass-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Auger-Aliassime, who was seeded fourth, fired 15 aces and won 81 per cent on first serve with one double fault.

The second-seeded Fritz also had one double fault with 10 aces and winning 86 per cent on first serve.

Auger-Aliassime never faced break point while Fritz converted on one of two attempts.