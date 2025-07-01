Denis Shapovalov is heading home early from the All England Club.

The 27th-seeded Canadian dropped his first-round match at Wimbledon against unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Shapovalov, 26, fired six aces to Navone's one but also double-faulted 11 times in the loss while being broken on six occasions.

It's his earliest exit from the grass-court Grand Slam since 2019, when he also fell in the first round.

Shapovalov's best career major performance came at Wimbledon in 2021, when he reached the semifinals.

Later Tuesday, Canada's Victoria Mboko was set to make her main-draw debut at Wimbledon after getting into the tournament as a lucky loser. She will face No. 25 Magdalena Frech of Poland.