Leylah Fernandez is out of singles competition at the HSBC Championships grass-court tennis tournament, losing 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 to Britain's Katie Boulter on Tuesday.

Fernandez, the eighth seed at The Queen's Club in West London, was up a set and tied 3-3 in the second when the match was suspended Monday night due to darkness.

Boulter shook off the disruption when the match resumed to win a competitive second set.

Fernandez fought back from a break down in the third set, but her service game faltered again with the set tied 5-5 as Boulter regained the lead. The Briton then served out for the win.

Boulter will next face Romania's Jaqueline Cristian at the WTA 500 event.

It was the first meeting between the players in a WTA Tour main draw. Boulter defeated Fernandez in qualifying at the 2018 Canadian Open in Montreal, and Fernandez returned the favour in qualifying at the 2023 Citi Open in Washington.

Fernandez was set to team with Germany's Laura Siegemund later Tuesday for a first-round doubles match against Russia's Alexandra Panova and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.