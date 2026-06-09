LONDON — Tennis legend Serena Williams made a triumphant return to the courts on Tuesday, with a big assist from Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko.

The 44-year-old Williams and the 19-year-old Mboko teamed up to beat New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States 7-6 (2), 6-2 in a doubles first-round match at the HSBC Championships grass-court tennis tournament.

Williams received a rousing ovation from the fans at The Queen's Club in West London when she took the court for her first competitive match in over four years.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion, who also won 14 major doubles titles with her sister Venus, served for the match and set up match point with an ace.

“I feel very honoured to play with Serena,” Mboko said in an on-court interview, standing next to Williams. “I had a lot of fun, if anything. We really did that out there. I’m so happy to be playing beside you. And we’re going for more.”

Mboko, who has already entered the top 10 in the rankings at No. 9, made an impression on her legendary partner.

“It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Victoria,” Williams said. "She really was able to hold up the team and really play big on the big points. I could really rely on her. We’ve never played together, but it just felt so natural playing with her.”

Later, though, Williams gave herself a modest grade in her post-match news conference.

“A C-minus,” Williams said. “With all the elements, considering coming back on grass is probably not the easiest surface. ... Grass, four years. Overall, I think it was decent.”

Perhaps more than decent, given the quality of the opposition. Routliffe is a two-time U.S. Open champion in doubles with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, and Melichar-Martinez has made the doubles final at both Flushing Meadows and Wimbledon.

Mboko was clearly impressed.

“I thought she was moving great,” said Mboko. “There was that one shot you hit, remember, you were on the run, on the backhand, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s got it.’”

Routliffe, who has played with several partners this year after she and Dabrowski ended their successful partnership after last season, was seeded third with Melichar-Martinez at Queen's Club.

Williams and Mboko, from Burlington, Ont., will next face Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Germany's Laura Siegemund, who advanced to the doubles second round with a 6-2, 2-6, 11-9 win over Russia's Alexandra Panova and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

Fernandez formed a fan-favourite duo with Venus Williams last year, and the pair made a run to the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Earlier, Fernandez was eliminated from singles competition with a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 loss to Britain's Katie Boulter.

Fernandez, the eighth seed at The Queen's Club in West London, was up a set and tied 3-3 in the second when the match was suspended Monday night due to darkness.

Boulter shook off the disruption when the match resumed to win a competitive second set.

Fernandez fought back from a break down in the third set, but her service game faltered again with the set tied 5-5 as Boulter regained the lead. The Briton then served out for the win.

Boulter will next face Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.