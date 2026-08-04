It was a tough day for the Canadians on centre court in Montreal.

Canada's Gabriel Diallo was forced to retire with an apparent leg injury in his second-round match at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Tuesday.

After dropping the first set to Italy's Luciano Darderi, Diallo had a 3-2 lead in the second set when he decided he could no longer continue.

Diallo appeared to suffer the injury in the fifth game of the second set, as he came down awkwardly after blowing an ace by Darderi.

The Montreal native was overcome with emotion as he left the court in front of the home fans.

Diallo, 24, has been hindered by a back injury all season and his ranking fell outside the Top 100 this week for the first time since 2024.

Gaining admission to the National Bank Open as a wild card, Diallo opened his tournament on Monday with a 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-2 over qualifier Kyrian Jacquet.

Diallo was the second Canadian to retire on centre court Tuesday, as Denis Shapovalov was also forced to end his match early due to an ankle injury.

With Diallo and Shapovalov now out, any hopes of a Canadian victory on home soil now lie with Felix Auger-Aliassime.