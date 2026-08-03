TORONTO — What began as a promising match during a celebratory homecoming ended in disappointment as Canada’s Bianca Andreescu lost to world No. 42 Nikola Bartunkova of Czechia in the first round of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Monday.

Despite jumping out to an early 5-2, 40-love first-set lead on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium Monday afternoon, Andreescu (currently ranked No. 179) ultimately couldn’t keep up with her own pace, losing her footing — and her grasp on the match — and falling in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

“It just sucks that obviously I couldn't, I guess, figure it out today, because getting a win at home is always the goal,” said the Mississauga native, who in 2019 won this very tournament on home soil.

Seven years later — a stretch that’s seen the 2019 U.S. Open champ and one-time fourth-ranked player in the world battle a career’s worth of injuries and setbacks — she’s still searching for answers. Hours after exiting the court with a gracious wave to the Canadian crowd, on their feet to recognize her efforts, a reflective Andreescu was thoughtful in her words but still confounded by her game.

“I wish I knew. I wish I had the answers. I was trying to dissect it after the match, but, I mean, she started swinging a little bit more, started putting more balls in the court,” she said. “But even at that 40-Love point [in the first set], like those three points after, I mean, I had my opportunities. I think that was the theme of the match, I was building the point up quite well, but I just wasn't taking those opportunities.”

A self-described “over-thinker,” Andreescu has worked hard to develop her mental game, learning how to better cope when doubts roll in. But as she explained on Monday, “Sometimes it just gets the best of you, and today it definitely did.”

“Even though I felt like I was pretty calm and collected throughout the match, I think subconsciously there are also a lot of thoughts that might pop in, like doubts, for instance,” she said. “But again, you try to just acknowledge it and let it go.”

Monday was a busy day for Canadian women on the court. In addition to Andreescu’s matinee matchup — a contest initially scheduled for Sunday evening but postponed due to inclement weather — fellow wild card entries Cadence Brace, Kayla Cross, Carol Zhao and Rebecca Marino all played under the sunny blue skies and in front of friendly home crowds.

Of Canada’s wild cards in action Monday, only Cross came away victorious — and what a win it was.

With victory over Boulter, Canada’s Cross proves she belongs

Earlier Monday, Cross wowed the crowd in Toronto with a rousing, resilient victory over world No. 69 Katie Boulter of Britain at Centre Court. Cross, who entered the tournament ranked No. 172 on the WTA circuit, won in straight sets 7-6 (3), 7-5, but this was no smooth-sailing victory for the 21-year-old wild card entry. Playing before friendly fans on home turf, Cross — who grew up just a two-hour drive south in London, Ont. — endured more than a few nervy moments to close out matches late in both sets, including match point. After faltering on her first attempt to close out the match, the young Canuck regained the advantage and remained poised despite a fault on first serve, followed by a let on her second. On her third, she didn’t miss, and as Boulter’s return went long, victory for Cross was claimed.

Cross raised her arms in victory, then put her hands to her white-ballcapped head as though in disbelief as fans launched to their feet. Regaining her composure as she strode to the net to shake Boulter’s hand, she was all business for a mere moment before covering her mouth with her hand as though not yet grasping what she’d just accomplished: Her first career win at the WTA 1000 level and first in a WTA main draw match.

Asked about her reaction post-match, Cross said she was “definitely in shock.”

“I think I said, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ a few times when I was walking up to the net,” she said. “Yeah, still doesn't really feel real … just trying to soak it all in.”

Cross put up 11 aces, the lefty outmatching Boulter (two) and capitalizing on the 30-year-old's service struggles, which included 12 double faults throughout the match.

As she sat at the podium fielding questions, it was almost as though you could see her victory sinking in in real time.

Asked what the win means to her moving forward, Cross spoke of self-belief, and the boost this first triumph gives her.

“I think it just gives me a lot of confidence going into the future, knowing I can compete at this level,” she said.

The crowd certainly made that much clear.

“To draw a crowd like that was unreal,” said Cross, who made her NBO debut last year in Montreal, where she fell in Round 1.

“I think them just chanting my name and cheering for me before points gave me a lot of confidence,” she said. “Knowing that, you know, so many people were there to support me, no matter what the score was. Even when I had lost a few games at the end of the first set, they were still cheering for me just as much as when I was winning. I think that gave me a sense of calmness.”

So, too, did seeing fellow Canadian teammates like Andreescu — who is Cross’s doubles partner here in Toronto — take in part of the match before her own.

Now, she’ll look to bring that sense of calm — and a new dose of confidence — to Round 2, where she is set to take on tournament 28-seed Ann Li of the United States on Wednesday.

Cross said she is “just really looking forward to the next match.”